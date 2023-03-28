Shoveling snow brings risk of injury, orthopedic surgeon shares tips

After getting over a foot of snow, it's important to know how to lower the chance of getting injured while shoveling your driveway and walkways.

Oliver Wilderson says he has been shoveling his driveway for days.

“The night it started, we shoveled because we knew was going to accumulate," said Wilderson. "Then, of course, the next morning, the first morning was the worst. But, you know, we just kept on top of it about twice a day.”

Wilderson says he's slipped before while shoveling, but nothing more serious than that. He always keeps a few things in mind while he's out.

“Bend your knees, lift with your legs, keep your center of gravity low," said Wilderson. "If you do fall, don't try and break your fall with your hand, because you will break your hand sometimes.”

Orthopedic Surgeon Mark Deibert says to not test your limits while shoveling.

“Stay within what you're used to doing," said Deibert. "So some people get injured, typically when they are doing things either from a flexibility or strength standpoint, that's beyond what they're used to doing.”

Dr. Deibert says to not test your strength or flexibility while shoveling and to always stay within your means. He recommends several things if you start to experience pain.

“Icing, maybe some heat, some anti-inflammatory medicines, but if anything is getting worse or starts to radiate down their leg, they're likely going to want to get it evaluated,” said Dr. Deibert.

For Wilderson, he's just glad to have a break from all the snow.

"It feels really good once it's done,” said Wilderson.