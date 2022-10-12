Shooting restrictions on State Trust Lands to begin in Gallatin County

Two new firearm restrictions will begin on November 12, 2022, in Gallatin County due to ongoing misuse of State Trust Land associated with recreational shooting.

The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation identifies the misuse to include public safety concerns, shooting debris left on site, and concerns that private property will be damaged.

Alongside the restrictions beginning on November 12, there will also be additional seasonal restrictions in the spring of 2023. The mix of temporary and year-round restrictions are intended to allow the surface lessees to utilize their lease while maintaining access for recreational activities.

Montana DNRC

“While nearly all accessible State Trust Lands are open to the public for recreation with the required license, restrictions on recreational activity are sometimes necessary when the situation becomes unsafe or lessees are no longer able to use the land in accordance with the terms of the lease,” said Erik Eneboe, acting Bozeman Unit Manager.

The restrictions will be in place along two tracks of State Trust Land:

Axtell Anceney Road – State Trust Land, Section 6 of Township 3 South, Range 4 East: Effective November 12, 2022, Firearms will be restricted year-round on all state trust land located south and east of Axtell Anceney Road.

South of Logan, East of Buffalo Jump Road – State Trust Land, Section 2 of Township 1 North, Range 2 East: A temporary firearm restriction will be in place November 12 - 25, 2022, for fence, water well, and solar panel repair and lease evaluation. Additionally, firearms will be restricted annually from April 15 - June 30 during the grazing season to allow for active grazing, fence repair, and general lease management activities.

The full legal public notice of restrictions can be viewed here.

“Each of us has a responsibility to care for State Trust Land and we need the public’s help to keep each other accountable. Please report all misuse to Fish, Wildlife and Parks enforcement or the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office,” said Eneboe.

Reports of negligent firearm use creating an immediate threat to public safety, livestock, or private property is to be reported to the local sheriff’s office by calling 9-1-1.

Other recreational use violations or misuse of State Trust Lands should be reported by calling 1-800 TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668) or can be submitted here.

An interactive map of recreational use closures and restrictions can be viewed online.