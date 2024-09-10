Sheriff's Office reports infant death at Gallatin Gateway business on Monday

An infant died at a business in Gallatin Gateway Monday morning, Sept. 9, 2024, after lifesaving efforts, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said in a media release the child's mother called 911 to report that her six-month-old son was not breathing.

Law enforcement and medical personnel responded, but despite attempts to save the child, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were provided, and the Sheriff's Office says the incident remains under investigation.

