Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sheriff identifies victim in west Bozeman vehicle crash

huffine fatal 091922.jpeg
Bozeman Police Department / Facebook
huffine fatal 091922.jpeg
Posted at 4:03 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 18:03:35-04

Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer released the name of the person who died Sunday night in a crash at the corner of Huffine Lane and South Ferguson Avenue.

The Sheriff's Office stated in a media release that 66-year-old Charles Juhnke of Bozeman died as a result of blunt-force injuries to the head and abdomen.

The manner of the single-vehicle crash was determined to be an accident.

"Sheriff Springer wishes to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Charles Juhnke during this time," the release stated.

The Bozeman Police Department first reported the crash on social media Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App