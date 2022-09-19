Sheriff identifies victim in west Bozeman vehicle crash

Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer released the name of the person who died Sunday night in a crash at the corner of Huffine Lane and South Ferguson Avenue.

The Sheriff's Office stated in a media release that 66-year-old Charles Juhnke of Bozeman died as a result of blunt-force injuries to the head and abdomen.

The manner of the single-vehicle crash was determined to be an accident.

"Sheriff Springer wishes to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Charles Juhnke during this time," the release stated.

The Bozeman Police Department first reported the crash on social media Sunday night.