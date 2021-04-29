Watch
UPDATE: Armed hostage situation near Four Corners, residents evacuated

MTN News
Posted at 9:46 AM, Apr 29, 2021
UPDATE, 11:30 a.m. — According to an update from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, an armed hostage situation is ongoing in the Forest Park community off Norris Road west of Four Corners.

Negotiators are communicating with the subject and all residents in the immediate area have been evacuated, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office continues to deal with an armed hostage situation in the Forest Park community off of Norris Road west of Four Corners.

We will keep you updated as we get more information.

(first report)

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has issued a Shelter In Place for all residents of 27901 Norris Road, near Four Corners. There is a armed barricaded subject in a residence, according to a press release.

Law Enforcement on scene. For updates go to Gallatin County Sheriff Facebook page.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

