MTN's Dianne Parker was at the watch party in Bozeman for Republican Senator-elect Tim Sheehy as the results came in Tuesday night and well into Wednesday.

Supporters reveled into the early hours of Wednesday morning and celebrated the announcement of Donald Trump's projected win of the United States presidency. And the cheers went up even louder as Sheehy took the stage to deliver his acceptance speech.

Watch Dianne's report from the Armory Hotel:

Sheehy supporters wait through the night for results at Bozeman watch party

Watch Sheehy's full acceptance speech here:

Republican Tim Sheehy, projected winner of Montana Senate race, gives acceptance speech

Watch Sen. Jon Tester's concession speech from Great Falls: