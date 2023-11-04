Shakespeare in the Schools: Engaging with local students through art

BOZEMAN — Shakespeare in the Schools is an educational spin-off of Shakespeare in the Parks. And they’re at Headwaters Academy teaching kids a little something about Shakespeare and storytelling.

Executive director Kevin Asselin explains that actors perform at the schools and hold interactive workshops for students to engage with the themes of the play.

"So the Shakespeare in the Schools program is producing a play called As You Like It. It’s 8 actors," says Asselin.

"The goal really is to meet students where they are for the 21st century. So to find themes within Shakespeare’s plays and make them relevant, make them parallel to student’s lives."

The play being performed at Headwaters Academy explores the themes of escape and nature.

"The idea is that when you’re in nature, as we all experience in Montana and Wyoming, is that the power of nature really helps us as human beings find a greater sense of enlightenment and connection to ourselves and other people," explains Asselin.

"We find that we give students a chance to come out of their shells and engage with highly unique people," he adds. "And they bring a skill set, and also a personality that for students to be able to engage with is a good opportunity for them to step away from their daily lives and discover a new part of themselves."

Headwaters Academy is just one of many schools throughout the state that will receive this special programming.

