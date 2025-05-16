Senior Talent on display at the Bozeman Lodge

BOZEMAN — From pencil sketches, to watercolor, portraits and more will be on display at the annual Bozeman Lodge Art Walk and Open House Saturday, 17th from 11am to 3pm.

Thirteen senior resident artists will have their artwork on display for the public, including Marge Fehrer. Fehrer specializes in dyes on silk, and first got interested in the medium at the Sweet Pea Festival.

Fehrer notes that the technique can be challenging, but hopes that those that visit the Art Walk come away with the sense of encouragement to give art a try for themselves.