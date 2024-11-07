Semi crash completely blocks Highway 191 south of Big Sky

A crash involving two semi-trucks has completely blocked Highway 191 nine miles south of Big Sky Wednesday evening, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said at 6 p.m. on Facebook that the blockage is expected to last six hours.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation's Traveler Information Map, Highway 191 is blocked from mile point 8.5 to 46, between Big Sky and West Yellowstone.

Travelers are advised to plan for significant delays and use alternate routes through Ennis via Highway 287 if possible.

