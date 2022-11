In a post to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Facebook page, MAV Event Services is looking to hire security staff for the ESPN College GameDay show.

MAV Event Services is looking to fill daytime and overnight positions. Staff is needed from early Friday through the end of the show on Saturday. The position pays $20 per hour.

You can contact Sean Haderlie if you are interested at 406-581-0767 or sean.haderlie@gmail.com.