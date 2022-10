A section of Hulbert Road East will be closed for bridge redecking work where the road crosses Hyalite Creek.

The closure will be in effect from 7 AM to 3:30 PM on Wednesday, October 19. Alternative routes must be used during the construction.

The area is located approximately one mile east of its intersection with Jackrabbit Lane.

The Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department can be contacted at 406-582-3250 with any questions.