Search for missing Billings woman continues in South Dakota

Authorities in South Dakota continue to search for a Billings woman who has been missing since July 17.

Jeannie Schweigert, 34, was last seen near Hot Springs, S.D. Her vehicle was found parked at a residence outside of the town, where search crews have focused their efforts but have not turned up any clues to her whereabouts.

The Falls River County Sheriff's Office, which is leading the search effort, said in a recent Facebook post that they had received a tip from a caller who stated he saw Schweigert on the day she went missing. The caller was able to give a clothing description, the sheriff's office said, as well as a direction of travel.

"With this new information we were able to once again utilize the tracking dogs who have indicated she had found an easy route to Highway 79," the sheriff's office post states. "Jeannie was last seen wearing a dark colored sun dress and Sandals. She may be hitchhiking, once again unknown direction of travel. Please keep an eye out for her! Continue to check residences and out buildings especially if you have property along highway 79."

Schweigert is described as 5-foot, seven inches tall, 115 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Falls River County Sheriff's Office at 605-745-5155.

Courtesy Jeannie Schweigert



