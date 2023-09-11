Search for grizzly bear that attacked man near Big Sky continues as family launches fundraiser

The investigation continues near Big Sky for a grizzly bear that mauled a man on Friday.

Morgan Jacobsen from Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells MTN News a wildlife team flew over the area near the Yellow Mule trailhead on Saturday, looking for the bear that mauled Rudy Noorlander.

According to a GoFundMe page for Noorlander, he was helping hunters try to find a shot deer when he came upon two grizzlies. Noorlander’s daughter wrote on the gofundme page that he attempted to shoot one bear as it jumped on him but the gun misfired. He was taken by helicopter to Bozeman Health and then later to the University of Utah Medical Center where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Jacobsen says an FWP team will go back to the area on Tuesday to see if the bear has returned. The Custer Gallatin National Forest has closed the area and say it will remain closed until the investigation is completed.