Search and Rescue finds missing person safe in Bozeman urban search

A missing person was found Thursday night in dangerously cold weather after Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSSAR) volunteers conducted an extensive urban search in Bozeman.

According to a media release, GCSSAR responded to a 911 call around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, reporting that a person with severe mental disabilities had walked away from home, not dressed for weather conditions. The direction of travel was not known.

GCSSAR volunteers with the Valley Section, in coordination with Bozeman Police Department officers and the Bozeman Fire Department, searched the area. GCSSAR Dog and Drone teams were used, and the person was ultimately found cold but in good health.

Sheriff Dan Springer issued a reminder to the public to dress warmly and prepare for the elements with cold temperatures upon us.

The area of Bozeman where the search took place was not specified. We will update you if we get more information.