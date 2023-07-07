Search and Rescue: ATV rider stranded, separated from ATV by black bears

Gallatin County Dispatch received a call for an ATV rider stranded between Hyalite Canyon and Sourdough Canyon on Thursday, July 6 at 8:20 PM.

The ATV rider left the Lick Creek Trailhead before running out of fuel. The rider was then separated from their ATV by a mother black bear and two cubs.

The rider was without water or means of communication and hiked out to Sourdough Canyon where they were spotted by another hiker.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue deployed a team up Sourdough Trail and located the stranded rider approximately 4.5 miles up the trail.

Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind recreationists to be prepared for rapidly changing conditions and always have a means of communication.