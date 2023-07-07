Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Search and Rescue: ATV rider stranded, separated from ATV by black bears

IMG_1165-768x1024.jpeg
Gallatin County Sheriff's Office
IMG_1165-768x1024.jpeg
Posted at 12:37 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 14:37:25-04

Gallatin County Dispatch received a call for an ATV rider stranded between Hyalite Canyon and Sourdough Canyon on Thursday, July 6 at 8:20 PM.

The ATV rider left the Lick Creek Trailhead before running out of fuel. The rider was then separated from their ATV by a mother black bear and two cubs.

The rider was without water or means of communication and hiked out to Sourdough Canyon where they were spotted by another hiker.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue deployed a team up Sourdough Trail and located the stranded rider approximately 4.5 miles up the trail.

Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind recreationists to be prepared for rapidly changing conditions and always have a means of communication.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!