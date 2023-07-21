Sea lions making a big splash at the Big Sky Country Fair

BOZEMAN — Some animals you would never expect to see in Montana are swimming around in Bozeman at the Big Sky Country Fair.

Zoey and Lily are two sea lions making a big splash at this year's fair.

These talented sea lions from Texas are captivating the audience with their impressive tricks and dance moves, but while folks watch, they’re also getting to learn.

“Our show is actually really educational; we teach you a whole bunch,” said Frank Martin with Sea Lion “Splash”.

Martin says Zoey and Lily travel all over performing, but they don’t mind one bit.

“We teach them tricks that are actually natural behaviors in the wild,” said Martin. “Except we teach them to do it on command.”

Martin says Zoey and Lily love their job and everyone seems to love them right back.

“Everyone has been very receptive, and they seem to have a great time watching them,” said Martin.

If you want to go watch Zoey and Lily perform, you can visit the Big Sky Country Fair website to see the schedule.