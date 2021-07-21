Scooter operators reminded to obey traffic laws on Bozeman roads

BOZEMAN — As summer activities continue here in Gallatin Valley, one thing you might be noticing more of is people riding scooters through Bozeman and other downtown areas.

This is actually the third summer they’ve been in Bozeman - last year there was little to no activity because of the pandemic.

But there are several reminders to keep in mind whether you’re operating a scooter or driving a vehicle near one.

“They have to mind the same rules as the road and bicycles. So, if you’re riding a scooter you have to mind any of the traffic laws that are out there including stop signs and red lights and crosswalks just to make a safe experience for you on the scooter and pedestrians and for cars that you might be encountering,” said Deputy Chief Andy Knight with the Bozeman Police Department.

There are currently two scooter companies in Bozeman with one of those being a local Bozeman company.