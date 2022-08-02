School bus driver shortage in the rearview, says bus company First Student

As the school year begins, school bus staffing is very important to help keep the Bozeman School District running. On Monday, MTN News spoke to the location manager at First Student, Tara Jo Myer, about how school bus staffing is going this year.

“At the end of this last school year, we were able to get fully staffed, which has been a long time coming,” said Myer.

After asking Myer if there has been any struggle trying to hire people for this role, she said there is always room to hire more people.

“Of course, just like every other place, we are a revolving door. People retiring, moving out of state, so we’re constantly hiring,” Myer said.

With the school year just around the corner, First Student is hiring as many people as it can. Myer says there are a few new hires that will be ready for when the school year starts.

“We got a couple new people that just came on this summer and we’ve got new people still in training right now," she said.

Myer also discussed with us how every school bus industry in the U.S is struggling to find people and that it is just not Montana that has experienced these problems in the past. You can also apply for a bus driving job at Workatfirst.com where you will find more information on how to apply. The starting salary is around $24 an hour.