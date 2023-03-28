Scammers posing as members of Bozeman Police Department

The Bozeman Police Department warns the public of telephone scammers posing as members of BPD who say they are raising money for the agency.

BPD says no officers or employees of their department will ever call and ask for money. Scammers can use calls, texts, and emails to appear as legitimate sources.

Last year BPD took reports of money that were either lost or an attempt was made to scam people out of close to $1,000,000.

Scammers often pressure for immediate action in providing money, request you send it in a specific way through cryptocurrency, wire transfers, online or mobile app payment services, chasing a check, or through gift cards, according to BPD.

BPD warns the public to be cautious of scams. Do not click links or call phone numbers sent to you from unknown sources.