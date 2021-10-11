Saving the Reese Creek School: Group aims to raise funds, awareness

BOZEMAN — It was built in 1904 to serve as a schoolhouse for the Reese Creek Community - now, a group of dedicated individuals is aiming to raise funds to save the historic building.

In the last century, the site has been utilized as a meeting place for the community. In 1965 it was designated as a Community Center.

According to the group, critical repairs and renovations are needed so that the building can continue to serve the community.

“Our hope is to restore this building, the structure itself, to be a usual asset to this community,” said Steve Saunders, Reese Creek Community Center Board.

To learn more about the project and how you can help, click here.

