Saving lives: April is Organ Donation Month

April is Organ Donation Month, and according to Lori Waters, it’s a time to think about becoming an organ donor. Waters understands its importance better than most. She is an organ recipient.

Waters says it is a decision that requires a conversation with immediate family members and is much more than just checking a box on your driver’s license. Waters says organ donations in Montana are controlled by Life Center Northwest out of Washington.

She says the best way to guarantee you will be an organ donor is to register through that organization. Waters says you can contact the by phone or email and request more information and a registration form.

Waters has recently had contact with the family of her organ donor. She says she thinks about her donor every day. She’s working to try to have actual contact with the family, right now it's only through electronic communications.

Waters says her donor is a true hero and a lifesaver. She saved 5 other lives besides Waters by being an organ donor. Life Center Northwest can be contacted by calling (877) 275-5269 or going to their website at www.lcnw.org