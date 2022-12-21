Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Salvation Army will not have in-person kettles available during cold streak

Salvation Army starting annual holiday fundraising early due to impact of COVID-19
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, bell ringer Carolyn Harper encourages people to donate to the Salvation Army's annual holiday red kettle campaign on Chicago's Magnificent Mile. Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army's red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising to the campaign, which makes up 10% of The Salvation Army's annual budget. Those donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Salvation Army starting annual holiday fundraising early due to impact of COVID-19
Posted at 3:55 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 17:55:07-05

BOZEMAN — The Salvation Army will not have its kettles available for in-person donations in the Bozeman area beginning on Thursday, December 22 for the safety of its bell ringers due to subzero temperatures.

The Salvation Army will have virtual red kettles available for donations on its website in the meantime and plan to return in person on Christmas Eve.

The Salvation Army is still looking to raise $24,000 more this holiday season. The funds provide meals, shelter, rental assistance, and more in the Bozeman community.

“It's been a tough year for Christmas and the Red Kettle campaign, so far, our donations are down, and the need has gone way up,” said Captain Amber Ohl, at The Salvation Army Bozeman. “The funds that are raised now, we use throughout the year to help meet different needs that come our way."

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign ends on Christmas Eve. With weather permitting, you can find bell ringers at Rosauers, Town and Country on 19th, Smith’s, Walmart, and other storefronts in the Bozeman area.

To learn more about additional services by The Salvation Army, call 855-768-7977.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App