Salvation Army will not have in-person kettles available during cold streak

BOZEMAN — The Salvation Army will not have its kettles available for in-person donations in the Bozeman area beginning on Thursday, December 22 for the safety of its bell ringers due to subzero temperatures.

The Salvation Army will have virtual red kettles available for donations on its website in the meantime and plan to return in person on Christmas Eve.

The Salvation Army is still looking to raise $24,000 more this holiday season. The funds provide meals, shelter, rental assistance, and more in the Bozeman community.

“It's been a tough year for Christmas and the Red Kettle campaign, so far, our donations are down, and the need has gone way up,” said Captain Amber Ohl, at The Salvation Army Bozeman. “The funds that are raised now, we use throughout the year to help meet different needs that come our way."

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign ends on Christmas Eve. With weather permitting, you can find bell ringers at Rosauers, Town and Country on 19th, Smith’s, Walmart, and other storefronts in the Bozeman area.

To learn more about additional services by The Salvation Army, call 855-768-7977.