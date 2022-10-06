Sacajawea Middle School hosts first responder training

Sacajawea Middle School hosted an active threat training for first responder training on Wednesday, October 5. The Manager of Operations and Training with Gallatin County Emergency Management, Kevin Larsen, spoke with MTN News about what took place during the training.

"So this is going to be a great collaboration of a whole bunch of different agencies," says Larsen", We've invited lots of fire departments, one law firm, lots of law enforcement agencies from the county, and this will be kind of a unique training that we haven't done to this scale for as long as I can remember in Gallatin County. So it's kind of exciting to have all these players at the table. This this is the group of people who are going to respond to an emergency in our community," says Larsen.

The session included active shooting training so first responders can become prepared in the case of a real-life emergency in the community.

"What this specifically is, is the next step after law enforcement goes in and takes care of an active threat or an active shooter. And then we are able to safely get properly equipped firefighters into an area that's somewhat controlled by law enforcement, and they can start extracting victims," says Larsen.

Larsen says there have been no threats to schools in Gallatin County recently, but it is important for everyone to be trained in the safety of our children in schools so they are not caught unprepared.

Two training sessions were held from 4 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday.