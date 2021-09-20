Runner turns tragedy into inspiration at Montana Marathon

Some runners come from out of state to run the 26.2 mile marathon from Molt to Daylis Stadium.

A woman from New Jersey ran the 13.1 mile-half marathon with a special bracelet.

KTVQ

"I lost my husband in the World Trade Center," said Elizabeth Candela. "I always wear the band, especially when I run. And it's just a way of being a good example to my children and whoever, noticing that we rise above, and we go forward in a positive light. We all have to work hard to rise above hate and evil in this world."

Candela has a goal to run a half-marathon in every state and Montana is number 42.

Elizabeth Candela. KTVQ photo

"I ran all six world major marathons," Candela said. "And I'm doing a half in every state because I have Crohn's disease, and the marathons are really hard on my stomach."

The Montana marathon draws other runners like Elizabeth from out of state.

"People love to come to Montana from out of state," said Kim Kaiser, YMCA C.E.O. "Our marathon is a Boston qualifier so that's always a bonus. And then it's it's one of the faster course because it's downhill."

Kim Kaiser, YMCA C.E.O. KTVQ photo

Kaiser said the 41st annual Montana Marathon has drawn about 600 for the marathon, half-marathon and 10k.

"In the past we've pushed almost eight to 900," she said. "So we're a little bit down the last few years, but those are pretty solid numbers given everything that's going on in the world."

"My late husband's name was John Candela," Elizabeth said. "If one person gets a glimmer of inspiration, I hope so. They I need to keep going forward."