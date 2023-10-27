Run For Your Life 5K still on despite snow

BOZEMAN — Despite this week's winter weather, the Bozeman Help Center will still be holding its annual Run for Your Life fundraiser.

In 8 years of fund-raising, the event has raised more than $467,000 for suicide prevention and Help Center services.

One thousand people are already signed up for the Halloween-themed 5K run and walk. Participants hope to bring awareness to suicide prevention, de-stigmatize getting help for mental health, and remember those lost to suicide.

Anyone interested in participating can do so virtually or in person by registering on the Bozeman Help Center's website.