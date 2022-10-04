Road blocked off as firefighters contain house fire in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — At 8:39 a.m. on Monday, multiple agencies responded to a small structure fire off of 19th Avenue in Bozeman. One side of the road was temporarily blocked off.

According to Chief Waldo with the Bozeman Fire Department, the fire was caused by an exhaust fan in an upstairs bathroom. He says they were able to quickly put it out.

“No one was home and no one was hurt,” said Waldo. “We want to thank everyone for their help.”

On the scene were Hyalite Fire Department, Fort Ellis Fire Department, Bozeman Police, and American Medical Response.

“It was a great team effort,” said Waldo.