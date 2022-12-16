Revised Belgrade parking ordinance to begin January 4

BELGRADE — A revised parking ordinance will begin for the City of Belgrade on January 4, 2023.

Violation penalties for the ordinance will no longer be a misdemeanor offense. The penalty will change to a civil penalty of $20 per infraction, plus administrative fees for delinquent payments.

On-street parking will be allowed for three days instead of five days.

Standardized parking tickets will be distributed and allow vehicles to be directly ticketed. Vehicles with three or more outstanding violations will be immobilized and/or towed.

Vehicles left on the road must be moved at least a full vehicle length to avoid a violation.

More information, including a full copy of the ordinance, can be found online.