Retired Fire Captain Kurt Bushnell's passing mourned by department

BOZEMAN - The Bozeman Fire Department marked the passing of their former Fire Captain Kurt Bushnell.

Bushnell died on Dec. 28, 2021, according to a social media post.

"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we share the passing of Retired Fire Captain Kurt Bushnell on December 28th of 2021.

Captain Bushnell began his long 21-year career serving with the Bozeman Fire Department in 1993 before retiring from Engine 2 in 2014.

During his fire career, he also served The Montana State Firemen's Association District Four starting in 1999 a position he held until he was elected to President from 2005-2009. Captain Bushnell remained an active member serving the Montana State Council of Professional Fire Fighters and the MSFA advocating for firefighter safety until 2016.

We all have fond stories of this great man, whether it was cheering on the Montana State Bobcats, learning about hunter safety as a 22-year instructor or simply hearing about the history of the area, about horses or the fire service.

When Captain Bushnell spoke, we would turn to listen to a man with a strong voice and big heart. His kind personality always delivered well-thought-out words with a voice built for radio.

The stories and unforgettable smiles and laughs will be missed by us all, a great human we will miss, but are better for knowing and lucky to have called a friend."