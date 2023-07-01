Residents react to construction plans for Bozeman dog park

The Anderson Dog Park is getting a makeover soon, and that will make it easier for folks and their furry friends to run and play.

Shae Reese and her dog Olive come to the Gallatin County Regional Park every day, she says.

“Because my dog has too much energy,” said Reese.

But even though Reese says she enjoys coming to the dog park, she does think there’s room for some improvements.

“I think a pathway for people to walk would be nice for those who aren’t using the dog park,” said Reese. “It’s hard to find parking out here too.”

Reese’s wish is about to be granted this summer. The county says folks like her can get ready for a paved parking lot off Ferguson Avenue, just south of the dog park.

A paved walkway along Ferguson Avenue between Oak and Baxter Lane is also In the works.

The total cost of the project is $671,250. But a $150,000 grant will help pay for that.

Construction will begin in July and run through August.

The county is advising folks to be cautious of equipment near the park during construction. Also to make sure folks pay extra attention to their furry friend when in the area.

Reese says she’s excited to see the park improve and looks forward to future projects.

“A cleaner pond and maintenance of the pond would be nice if possible,” said Reese.