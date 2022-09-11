Reported armed standoff in Belgrade subdivision

BELGRADE — Law enforcement is currently working on a situation involving a barricaded subject where shots were fired on Red Barn Drive in the Landmark Subdivision in Belgrade.

According to a release, a shelter-in-place order has been issued for those in the nearby area. Neighbors affected have been notified and law enforcement is working on evacuating those residences.

Red Barn Drive is closed between Harvester Lane and Stockton Way.

"Please stay out of the area while this incident is ongoing. We appreciate the public’s patience as we work through this situation," the release states. "We will provide updates as soon as we can."

Agencies on scene include the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Bozeman Police Department, Belgrade Police Department, Manhattan Police Department, Central Valley Fire District, Gallatin County 911, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue, and Montana Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.