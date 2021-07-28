Watch
CommunityOne Class at a TimeLocal News

Actions

Reach Inc. struggling to fill open positions amidst employee shortage

items.[0].videoTitle
Non-profit Reach, Inc is experiencing a severe employee shortage
Posted at 2:40 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 16:40:04-04

Chet spoke with Dee Metrick, executive director of Reach Inc. on Wednesday about a serious employee shortage the Bozeman non-profit is currently experiencing.

Metrick says she had hoped as we all transitioned out the heat of the pandemic, some of the open employee positions within Reach would be filled. They have not.

She says the entire operation is short 24 employees. Metrick says Reach is operating on what she called the “backbone of Reach”. The staff has been great picking up extra hours.

But the loss of some employees has been very challenging for some of the Reach clients. She noted because of the nature of the work, clients become close to the employees. That makes it hard when they leave.

She also noted that some of the jobs require certain skills, so they can’t hire just anyone for those positions. Metrick says if anyone is looking for a job with lots of personal reward as a fringe benefit, they should contact Reach.

Metrick says there are 10 full-time and 14 part-time positions open right now. Reach jobs can be found at www.reachinc.org

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere