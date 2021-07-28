Reach Inc. struggling to fill open positions amidst employee shortage

Chet spoke with Dee Metrick, executive director of Reach Inc. on Wednesday about a serious employee shortage the Bozeman non-profit is currently experiencing.

Metrick says she had hoped as we all transitioned out the heat of the pandemic, some of the open employee positions within Reach would be filled. They have not.

She says the entire operation is short 24 employees. Metrick says Reach is operating on what she called the “backbone of Reach”. The staff has been great picking up extra hours.

But the loss of some employees has been very challenging for some of the Reach clients. She noted because of the nature of the work, clients become close to the employees. That makes it hard when they leave.

She also noted that some of the jobs require certain skills, so they can’t hire just anyone for those positions. Metrick says if anyone is looking for a job with lots of personal reward as a fringe benefit, they should contact Reach.