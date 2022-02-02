Reach Inc. Have A Heart Art Auction set for Saturday, Feb. 5

BOZEMAN - The 11th Annual Reach Inc. Have A Heart Art Auction is set for Saturday, Feb. 5, and online bidding for art has already begun.

Reach Inc. Executive Director Dee Metrick explained that the auction is the non-profit's primary fundraiser for the year, but circumstances have forced the organization to have a virtual event this year. The change was in part due to Reach’s severe staffing shortages and high COVID transmissions in the community.

"We desperately wanted to see everyone in person, but at this time, if any of the Reach staff involved were exposed or became ill with COVID, it would directly impact client care. Our clients are our first priority. Their safety, security and independence are paramount."

Reach, Inc. "Your support is needed now more than ever, as we are concerned about the financial impact this decision will have on our funding. The purchase of art and donations helps us to sustain our services. More than any time in our past, your donation will have the greatest impact on the lives of our clients."



According to Metrick, the number of art donations was way up this year, in fact, they will have to hold some pieces for next year. Artists from the Gallatin Valley and across Montana are featured in the auction.

You can join the online art auction at ReachArt2022.givesmart.com, which starts Monday, January 31st and will end with the modified program. The virtual event will be Saturday, February 5th at 6:30 pm. Watch through a live stream at https://www.thecommonsbozeman.com/. Click on WATCH LIVE.

