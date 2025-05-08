Rash of graffiti hits downtown Bozeman businesses

BOZEMAN — Multiple downtown businesses and buildings in Bozeman were hit with graffiti earlier this week, according to local authorities.

The vandalism occurred sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, with messages such as "Back to the Land" and "Land Back" spray-painted on the affected structures.

Businesses that were targeted include First Security, First Interstate Bank, U.S. Bank, Bangtail Bikes, Ace Owenhouse, Backcountry, and Blackbird. While most of the graffiti has been cleaned up, the exterior of the newly renovated U.S. Bank building still requires special equipment to remove the paint.

"This is a disappointing and unacceptable act of vandalism against our local businesses," said Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp. "We are actively investigating this incident and urge anyone with information to come forward."

The Bozeman Police Department is asking the public to contact them if they have any details about the graffiti incident. Authorities are working to identify the individuals responsible and determine the motivation behind the vandalism.

"Our downtown is the heart of our community, and we will not tolerate this kind of behavior," said Bozeman Mayor Terry Cunningham. "We are committed to supporting our local businesses and ensuring they can operate without fear of such malicious acts."

The cleanup efforts are ongoing, and local officials have vowed to work closely with business owners to address the situation and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

