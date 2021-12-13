Radio show set to delight audiences in Bozeman

BOZEMAN - A new radio show called "Montana Radio Christmas 1944," takes an audience back in time, when Montanans were being challenged in a time of war.

According to the co-writer of this year's presentation, 1944 was a dynamic year in Montana. Doug McIntyre says Montana was dealing with rationing because of WWII, so license plates were made of wood, and trains were the way to travel. He says that’s why this story is set on the Milwaukee Road’s Olympian train,

Traveling Montana during the Christmas Season. This is a radio drama, but according to Heidi Krutchkoff who plays the main radio announcer, it's been designed to be a visual play as well. She says the script and the accompanying music make this the perfect performance to experience Montana during 1944.

The Reynolds Recital Hall on the MSU campus plays host, with performances on December 17,18,21,22 at 7 pm. There will also be two matinees, on December 19 and 23 at 3 pm. Tickets are $15.50 for general admission, $9.50 for ages 10 and under.

Tickets can be purchased at www.smallbatcharts.org