Race for Independence: Reach Inc. hosts 14th annual run to benefit community

BOZEMAN — The 14th annual Reach Race for Independence will take place in person on Sunday, July 4, 2021, with a virtual option also available. All proceeds help empower the adults with developmental disabilities Reach Inc. serves to lead independent, fulfilling lives.

To sign up for the event, click here.

The in-person course will be on the north Bozeman trails starting at the Work Center.

Start Time Info:

In-person10K starts at 8:00 a.m.

In-person 5K starts at 8:15 a.m.

In-person 1K starts at 9:30 a.m.

Virtual runners may participate in a 1K/5K/10K route of their choosing. Complete your distance anytime on Sunday, July 4th, and share the results with Reach. Please practice social distancing and recommended Covid-19 precautions.

Packet Pick-up: 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 3rd at the Reach Work Center (322 Gallatin Park Drive).

Tee-shirts: Short-sleeved t-shirts available to both runners and non-runners on a first-come, first-served basis for $10.

Medals: To be awarded at the live race to top finishers in each event and age bracket.

Refreshments: Bottled water and pre-packaged snacks will be provided.

Covid-19 Safety Information:

If you have not received the vaccination, we ask that you please wear a mask.

Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the event.

Please do not attend if you have any symptoms of illness, or have been exposed to Covid-19.

Organizers ask that you please thank volunteers and sponsors for their support of adults with developmental disabilities in our community.

If you or someone you know is interested in supporting our event in any way, please have them contact Jacy at jconradt@reachinc.org or call: 406-5871271.

