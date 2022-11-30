Psychiatric Emergency Services area to open at Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center on Monday

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Health announced Wednesday that its new Psychiatric Emergency Services (PES) area will open to patients on Monday, Dec. 5.

The PES area is located adjacent to the emergency department at Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center, according to a Bozeman Health press release.

The release stated that the area is designed to deliver an enhanced level of care, providing a "calming and therapeutic environment for patients experiencing acute behavioral health needs."

“Bozeman Health is proud to deliver this vital, therapeutic care environment for our community,” said Dr. Kathryn Bertany, Bozeman Health interim president and CEO. “The health system continues its commitment to providing large portions of the behavioral health continuum, including integrated behavioral health in our clinics, outpatient psychiatry, crisis stabilization in our PES area, and inpatient psychiatry and hospitalization.”

The PES area is equipped to serve up to five patients at a time utilizing two single-occupancy rooms and a three-patient community milieu area.

According to Bozeman Health, the new patient care area is dedicated to behavioral health services and optimizes clinical space to support safety and an environment conducive to stabilization.

The PES will employ three full-time crisis intervention specialists, a full-time peer support specialist, psychiatric patient care technicians, registered nurses, and a psychiatric nurse practitioner offering 24/7 support.