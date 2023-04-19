Proposed Canyon Gate development receives green light from Bozeman City Commission

An empty plot of land on Bozeman's north side could soon see new development. It's known as Canyon Gate, and it's one step closer to becoming a reality—but neighbors say traffic on Bridger Drive is heavy enough and that a new development could make it worse.

“My husband and I are, we are considering moving and we probably won't be able to move anywhere else in Bozeman because we won't be able to afford it,” said Bozeman resident Kareen Erbe.

Erbe has lived on Bozeman’s north side for 10 years. She lives near the proposed 24-acre development.

“It's right across the road from where we live. Yeah, so I've been following,” said Erbe.

The project is expected to have 470 units of housing, with around 60 saved for workforce housing. The 24 acres would be split into 15 lots and include three parks, retail, apartments, duplexes, and fourplexes.

“In my opinion, a lot of the housing that's going to go in that canyon gate development, it's not going to be affordable,” said Erbe.

At Tuesday night's Commission meeting, people who live near the proposed development raised concerns about stormwater in the area. The developer, HomeBase, says they have plans for an underground stormwater system.

"My big concern, as it relates to flooding, is their pipe system. It is designed to carry the 100-year flood,” said one Bozeman resident.

On Tuesday nights, residents were primarily concerned about the traffic on Story Mill Road and Bridger Drive, which will see improvements this summer.

“It’s a terrifying intersection to get across and you have this beautiful bike path and lots of kids and families that live across the street,” said a Bozeman resident.

“Of course, safety but the speed on Bridger Drive is 45 miles per hour,” said Erbe.

Erbe says while change is bound to happen, she would rather see more affordable change.

"It's not like I want to be unwelcoming but it's just becoming less and less affordable for people to live here,” said Erbe.

City Commissioners voted 5 to 0 to pass the preliminary review. A final decision will come at a later day.