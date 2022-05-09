Pro-Life Rally in Downtown Bozeman held on Thursday

BOZEMAN - Pro-Life supporters gathered at the Gallatin County Courthouse on Thursday, May 5, 2022, to rally against Roe v. Wade, in light of the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court.

Organized by MSU Students for Life President, Freedom Marshall, members of the Gallatin Valley community marched up and down Main Street. Chants, such as ‘Roe v. Wade has got to go!’ and ‘Roe must go,’ were said as they made their way through downtown Bozeman.

“I would encourage pro-life Montanans to get involved, to continue to support the protection of life from conception,” Marshall said, “I would encourage pro-choice Montanans to get involved with us and our pregnancy resource centers, and we would love to get involved with them…”

Ryhan Klostermeyer, is the Vice President of MSU Students for Life, and was surprised at the leaked opinion, and did not expect it.

“We cannot assign value to life based on your size, your level of development or your environment, or your degree of dependency,” Klostermeyer said “I believe that all life is worth fighting and worth protecting,”

The Rally lasted for about an hour, beginning and ending at the Gallatin County Court House.