Prescribed burn creates heart on the Story Hills

Volunteers from Twisted Tree Fire and Forestry and Firebreaks Management conducted a unique prescribed burn in the Story Hills in East Bozeman.

The burn was in the shape of a heart. The image was created on private property with permission from the owner. The heart goes back to 2020 to show support for healthcare workers at Bozeman Health during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The site preparation and fertilizer that is used encourage the proliferation of cheatgrass. The burning removes the duff and cheatgrass seeds that allow it to green earlier which encourages grazing by the nearby deer. The heart was well received by staff and patients at Bozeman Heath who can see it from windows facing the Bridgers. Staff even printed shirts with a drawing of the heart on the Story Hills.