2021 Gallatin County school and special districts election results

Gallatin County has released unofficial final results for the 2021 school and special districts election in the county.

To view the full list of results, click here.

This story is developing. We will keep you updated as we get more information.

Highlights from the unofficial final results:

Bozeman Trustee (Vote for 3)

Douglas Fischer (8,395)

Lei-Anna Bertelsen (7,894)

Gary Lusin (7,783)

Bozeman HS Trustee

Sandra Wilson (1,787)

Bozeman General Fund Levy

For (9,470)

Against (5,830)

Bozeman HS General Fund Levy

For (10,527)

Against (7,480)

Belgrade Building Reserve Levy

For (4,434)

Against (2,278)

Belgrade General Fund Levy

For (4,105)

Against (2,566)

Belgrade HS Building Reserve Levy

For (4,469)

Against (2,309`)

Central Valley Fire District Mill Levy