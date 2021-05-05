2021 Gallatin County school and special districts election results

Gallatin County has released unofficial final results for the 2021 school and special districts election in the county.
Highlights from the unofficial final results:
Bozeman Trustee (Vote for 3)
- Douglas Fischer (8,395)
- Lei-Anna Bertelsen (7,894)
- Gary Lusin (7,783)
Bozeman HS Trustee
- Sandra Wilson (1,787)
Bozeman General Fund Levy
- For (9,470)
- Against (5,830)
Bozeman HS General Fund Levy
- For (10,527)
- Against (7,480)
Belgrade Building Reserve Levy
- For (4,434)
- Against (2,278)
Belgrade General Fund Levy
- For (4,105)
- Against (2,566)
Belgrade HS Building Reserve Levy
- For (4,469)
- Against (2,309`)
Central Valley Fire District Mill Levy
- For (6,790)
- Against (2,571)