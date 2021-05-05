Watch
2021 Gallatin County school and special districts election results

BEN MARGOT/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A voting clerk peels off an "I Voted" sticker Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2006, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Posted at 9:41 PM, May 04, 2021
Gallatin County has released unofficial final results for the 2021 school and special districts election in the county.

To view the full list of results, click here.

This story is developing. We will keep you updated as we get more information.

Highlights from the unofficial final results:

Bozeman Trustee (Vote for 3)

  • Douglas Fischer (8,395)
  • Lei-Anna Bertelsen (7,894)
  • Gary Lusin (7,783)

Bozeman HS Trustee

  • Sandra Wilson (1,787)

Bozeman General Fund Levy

  • For (9,470)
  • Against (5,830)

Bozeman HS General Fund Levy

  • For (10,527)
  • Against (7,480)

Belgrade Building Reserve Levy

  • For (4,434)
  • Against (2,278)

Belgrade General Fund Levy

  • For (4,105)
  • Against (2,566)

Belgrade HS Building Reserve Levy

  • For (4,469)
  • Against (2,309`)

Central Valley Fire District Mill Levy

  • For (6,790)
  • Against (2,571)
