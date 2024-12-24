Prairie Song Rescue wants families to take animals 'Home for the Holidays'

WILSALL — Nothing is better than curling up next to the Christmas tree with a furry friend—and Prairie Song Rescue will let you foster one of their furry friends for the holidays.

"This is Princess Buttercup. She definitely would love to have a home for the holidays," says Praire Song founder Jessica Zimmerman.

"As you can see, she's a bit of a scaredy-cat, so it would be really epic for her to be in a home and be able to experience that kind of love and one-to-one attention," she says.

Zimmerman says her motivation for starting the nonprofit was the love for animals her mom instilled in her.

"I’ve been doing this my whole life. My mom was the person that if you found a baby raccoon in the road, or you found a hurt animal, you’d bring it to her. So, it’s just in my blood," she says.

Zimmerman says that even though rescues can be hard, it’s always rewarding.

"It never really gets old seeing the families and the updates—we call them pupdates—of all the families who have opened their homes to dogs."

And you can be one of these families, even for a short time, by participating in their "Home for the Holidays" event.

"We’re trying to get each and every one of our animals in a one-to-one situation with a family this holiday season. So that they can experience the holiday season with a family instead of in the shelter environment," says Zimmerman.

She says with how many animals they’ve been able to rescue recently, they just don’t have the personnel to give each animal the attention they deserve.

"It’s really good for them psychologically because many of the dogs we have are very under-socialized. They come from abuse situations, neglect situations, sometimes they’re street dogs. And they just haven’t had the opportunity to be in a home situation that allows them to come into their own and blossom," Zimmerman says.

And it’s not just dogs you can take home. Prairie Song has kittens, KuneKune piglets, and even endangered Navajo-Churro sheep.

Visit the Prairie Song Rescue website to find out how to get involved.