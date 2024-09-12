Power outage impacting thousands in Bozeman, Gallatin County

BOZEMAN — Storms rolling through the Gallatin Valley have resulted in power outages for thousands of residents in Bozeman and the county on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, according to the NorthWestern Energy outage map.

The map currently shows an outage impacting more than 3,000 customers near the intersection of Flanders Mill Road and West Oak Street. An additional 1,195 customers are reportedly experiencing an outage near Four Corners.

The map shows an outage affecting 1,404 customers near the intersection of Fowler Lane and Patterson Road. An additional 626 customers are experiencing an outage near Bohart Lane and L Street, east of Rouse Avenue.

Additional outages are shown near the intersection of Jackrabbit Lane and West Cameron Bridge Road, and multiple outages affecting as many as 50 customers each are shown throughout Gallatin County.

We will update you as we get more information.