Power boat spotted in Hyalite Reservoir breaking 'no wake' rule

On Monday, July 17, a power boat was spotted in Hyalite Reservoir making a wake, which is not allowed in the water.

Fish, Wildlife, and Park's, Morgan Jacobsen, elaborates saying, "It's a no wake speed, what that means is that boats can't go as they are traveling. They can't go at a speed that creates a wake or that creates white water."

Jacobsen says if you see a boat creating a wake in the reservoir or have questions about suspicious activity, you should call Montana's FWP.

"So if people see something that they have a question on or they'd like to report something they do the same thing for a crime against wildlife or state lands," Jacobsen said.