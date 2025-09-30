Portion of Stagecoach Trail Road closing for bridge replacements

Gallatin County will close approximately one mile of Stagecoach Trail Road for more than a month to replace three bridges along the route.

The Gallatin County Bridge Department announced the closure will affect the gravel portion of Stagecoach Trail Road between Heeb Road and Baker Creek Lane from October 6 through November 12.

Construction crews will begin work with the bridge east of Heeb Road and progress eastward until all three bridges have been replaced. The project is expected to take just over five weeks to complete.

Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes during the closure period. The county has not specified detour routes for the affected area.

For more information about the bridge replacement project, residents can contact the Gallatin County Bridge Department at (406) 582-3250.