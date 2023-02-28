Police: Missing Billings woman case not random act, but investigation continues

Billings police said Monday they don't believe the weekend case of a missing woman was a random act of violence, but the investigation continues.

Lt. Matt Lennick said in an email to Q2 News that the case of 30-year-old Keyata Thurman was referred to the Billings police investigations division, which is looking into allegations of criminal activity.

Police received a call around 2:30 a.m. Saturday from Thurman that a man had locked her in her car. Police had identified a person of interest Saturday, 52-year-old Leif Ness, but Lennick did not say Monday if he's still a person of interest or under arrest.

Thurman was found at a local motel Saturday afternoon.

Lennick reminded the public to always be cognizant of surroundings and people in their vicinity but added that this case should not increase of fears of targeting for abduction.