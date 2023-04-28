Planting trees in celebration of Arbor Day in Bozeman

Jerry Cashman of Cashman Nursery knows a few things about trees. That’s why he’s a good person to talk to on Arbor Day. Cashman says a man named J Sterling Morton started the tradition in Nebraska back around 1972 because Morton thought the state needed more trees.

Arbor Day is recognized on the last Friday in April here in Montana. Cashman says this year four trees will be planted at Gallatin High School.

The Gallatin Valley Garden Club is doing one, Cashman is doing one, a local bank is also planting one, and Cashman says the school Key Club is planting the fourth. He notes that the trees will be special to the students involved because they can come back years later and see something at the school that they were involved with in a positive way.

Cashman also shared a story of a new kind of Sugar Maple Tree called the Amber Fire Sugar Maple that was pollinated and developed right here in the Gallatin Valley.

Cashman shared his story on Montana This Morning.