Phase two of Ferguson Farm development is in the works for Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Ferguson Farm in Bozeman is a booming hub of restaurants, retail, offices, and apartments—and now, an empty lot of land to its East is about to look very similar.

“I’ve visited all the different shops and restaurants here and the environment is always super inviting and lively,” said Paige Long, who lives in Bozeman.

Her job in public relations allows her to work remotely, and she said she spends a lot of time at the Marketplace in Ferguson Farm.

“And I’m always looking for more little coffee shops and hubs to do work in,” said Long.

Soon, she might find just that—right across the street.

A 31-acre lot of land sitting to the east of the existing Ferguson Farm is where the expansion will be.

Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said the second phase development of Ferguson Farm has been in the works for two years. About 850,000 square feet worth of commercial and residential development is proposed.

“We can expect restaurants, hotels, a variety of commercial businesses, and maybe some medical offices too,” said Cunningham.

The only problem is parking.

According to Cunningham, about 1,500 parking spaces would be required for the expansion under city code, but only 883 will be provided. He says the different operating hours of the commercial spaces should solve any issues.

Long isn’t so sure.

“I guess as long as they can come up with some long-term solutions for parking that would be okay,” she said.

Cunningham said the developers, Delaney and Company, will be making the area walkable and pedestrian friendly.

“Everything will be within a bike ride or walking distance and we’ll be building up instead of out to reduce sprawl,” said Cunningham.

He says the project should begin as early as late spring and despite Long's worry over a lack of parking, she is still excited to see Ferguson Farm grow.

“I hope it’ll be dog-friendly like the Marketplace,” said Long. “I just got a dog and I love bringing her here.”