Pet owners say off-leash dogs are creating issues for the Bozeman community

BOZEMAN — The City of Bozeman has leash laws in place to protect owners, their pets, and the environment. But some are saying these are some of the most unenforced laws in the city—leading to a variety of different consequences for owners and their pets.

"I’ve actually had two experiences off leash—I thought the dog was on a leash, it looked like it was on a leash, so I thought we were safe. We started walking and the thing charged us," says Jen Poore, a Bozeman dog owner.

Jen says she’s frustrated about what she says are lax leash laws after being charged by multiple off-leash dogs in her neighborhood.

"And that was when I got this. This is pepper spray, and I hope I don’t have to use it—but I have to have defense," Jen says.

According to the City of Bozeman, leashes are required in all public spaces except for parks specifically labeled as off leash. But Jen says this rule is often overlooked.

She says, "From what I’ve seen, people feel that they are justified. They say they have 100% control over their dog so they can let it go off leash wherever they want."

The City of Bozeman states on its website that sticking to designated off-leash areas is important because they "prevent off-leash dogs from infringing on the rights of other community residents and park users such as joggers, small children, and those who may be fearful of dogs.”

"But they say police aren’t enforcing the leash law—and that’s another problem," says Jen.

The Animal Control website claims they “utilize education and problem solving” to address animal complaints—though citations can be given if need be.

In addition to leash laws, Animal Control says pets cannot be leashed to public property such as trees, or bike racks. And pets must be licensed and vaccinated in the City of Bozeman.

"Leash laws are already the law. So, let’s adhere to the law and if you want to take your dog off leash—we have so many places to go," Jen says.

Bozeman has nine off-leash locations. You can find them here.