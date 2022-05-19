Permanent water restrictions in Bozeman set to begin in June

BOZEMAN — Tuesday night the Bozeman City Commission passed a new ordinance that will mean new watering restrictions in Bozeman beginning this summer and moving forward.

Even with recent rainfall in the past couple of weeks, the City’s new ordinance for permanent water restrictions was passed in hopes of continuing to save water across the city.

“Anyone that is using city water for irrigation will be required to adhere to those and they will be in effect on a go-forward basis regardless of drought conditions,” said Jessica Ahlstrom, Water Conservation Program Manager for the City of Bozeman.

The new ordinance looks to limit watering to three days a week moving forward. It could also be more restrictive if drought conditions exist or worsen.

“So sometimes if we do end up in a drought they may become more restrictive,” Ahlstrom said.

Those who live at odd-numbered addresses can water their lawns on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Those at even-numbered addresses can water Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

“Really, the ordinance really allows for residents to water three days a week and only during the most efficient times of day,” said Ahlstrom.

Residents will not be allowed to water between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

So what is and isn't allowed? Think of it this way: the city is trying to limit the use of automatic watering systems like sprinklers or things you can connect to a hose and leave unattended—sprinklers, lawn sprinklers that are connected to a hose will not be allowed.

What is allowed, on the other hand, is the use of watering methods you can manually control, such as if you have a hose with a nozzle, drip irrigation or a watering can.

Even with moisture in recent weeks, the city hopes that by having these restrictions it will help residents be prepared for when a dry spell does occur.

“We’re still very cautious and anticipate that we may have to declare a drought late this summer but we have definitely benefited and don't need to do it yet,” said Ahlstrom.

As the city continues to grow and the demand for water increases, the city aims to reduce wasteful usage.

“Bozeman is a growing community and we have to make sure that we are instilling the behaviors that will allow us to accommodate growth while still providing the water that folks need,” said Terry Cunningham, Deputy Mayor of Bozeman.

As the city continues to grow, city officials say they want residents to know the importance of water in a dry area.

“We want to reinforce the message that water is valuable, water is scarce and water should not be wasted,” Cunningham said.

The ordinance is set to take effect on June 16.