Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on I-90 in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman man died early Saturday morning after being struck while walking on Interstate 90 West in Bozeman.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 4:10 a.m. Saturday. A 66-year-old man from Bozeman was walking in the westbound driving lane of I-90 near the 19th Street exit at mile marker 305.

MHP said a Ford F-150 truck pulling a camper was traveling in the westbound driving lane and struck the man as he was walking. The driver of the truck, a 59-year-old Iowa man, was not injured in the incident.

The driver exited the interstate after his truck sustained disabling damage and called 911 from a parking lot.

The pedestrian died at the scene from his injuries, according to MHP.

No further details, including the identity of the man who died, were available.

We will update you if we get more information.